Madonna sends carrier pigeon love notes to Swae Lee in "Crave" video

Live Nation/Interscope Records/Maverick

Live Nation/Interscope Records/Maverick Madonna has released her new music video for new song “Crave,” featuring Rae Sremmurd singer Swae Lee.

The video, which switches between black-and-white and color, begins with Madonna on a rooftop in New York City attaching a love note to a pigeon and letting it fly away.

"I am waiting for you. I have always been waiting for you. I'm attracted to danger, I crave it,” Madonna says in voice-over.

The carrier pigeon eventually finds its way to Swae Lee, who’s hanging out with some pigeon coops on another rooftop. He unfurls the note and tacks it up on a wall with many other similar notes he’s been collecting. In the end, the two unite on the rooftop and touch hands, creating a spark. Then we see two pigeons flying away.

“Crave” is the latest song off Madonna’s Madame X album, due out June 14.

