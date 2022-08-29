Madonna sets new chart record with ‘Finally Enough Love’ remix compilation album

Warner Music

Madonna has proven once again why she’s the Queen of Pop.

Her new dance remix compilation, Finally Enough Love, has debuted at number eight on the Billboard 200 album chart. That makes her the first female artist to hit the top 10 on that chart in the ’80s, ’90s, 2000s, ’10s and now, the ’20s.

The nine other acts who’ve managed to do this are either male solo stars or groups with an all-male lineup, including Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney and Metallica.

Overall, Madonna’s scored 23 top 10 albums, nine of which have reached number one: Like a Virgin, True Blue, Like a Prayer, Music, American Life, Confessions on a Dance Floor, Hard Candy, MDNA and Madame X.

Surprisingly, the decade that Madonna scored the most top 10 albums was the ’90s: She had seven overall, including what many consider to be her best: 1998’s Ray of Light. That album never managed to hit number one, though; it was kept out of the top spot by the Titanic soundtrack.

Also of note: Billboard says Finally Enough Love is the first remix album to hit the top 10 since Beyonce‘s 2014 EP More Only, which also peaked at number eight.

Overall, the only artists who’ve had more top 10 albums than Madonna are The Rolling Stones, Barbra Streisand, The Beatles, Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley. She and Bob Dylan both had 23. Notably, though, all those artists had several decades’ head start on Madonna.

