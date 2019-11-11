Madonna Sued for Changing Start Time of an Upcoming Concert

Last week, Madonna changed the start time of her upcoming Miami concert from 8:30pm to 10:30pm.

A concertgoer filed a class-action lawsuit in Miami-Dade county claiming that he bought three tickets for a total of $1,024.95 to see Madonna on December 17th.

The suit states that months after his purchase Live Nation changed the start time and now it’s too late for him to attend the show.

He tried to get a refund and was denied and due to the change in time, the resale value of the tickets has decreased.

Madonna was on stage in Las Vegas this weekend. While on stage she said, a queen is never late.

Who keeps you waiting longer at their show, Madonna or Lauryn Hill?