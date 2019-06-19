Madonna takes on all the causes in new video for "I Rise"

Live Nation/Interscope Records/MaverickIn partnership with TIME studios, Madonna pays tribute to the human spirit in her new video for "I Rise," a track from her new album Madame X.

Madonna herself doesn't appear in the clip, which opens -- as the song does -- with a portion of Parkland survivor Emma Gonzalez's powerful "We call B.S." speech.

The video, directed by Peter Matkiwsky, incorporates footage of the aftermath of the shooting, as well the March for Our Lives, as well as scenes of LGBTQ equality, immigrants, refugees, wounded veterans, the Flint water crisis, extreme weather and police shootings.

We also see Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, in connection with her testimony about sexual abuse, and pretty much every other social justice movement you can think of.

In a statement, Madonna says, "I wrote 'I Rise' as a way of giving a voice to people who are being oppressed and don't always have the opportunity to speak their mind. People who are incarcerated, bullied, abused, sexually assaulted or punished for their religious beliefs."

She adds, "This year is the 50th anniversary of Pride and I hope this song encourages all individuals to be who they are, speak their minds, love themselves and come together to continue to raise their voices for change."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.