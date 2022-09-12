Madonna to finally release canceled ﻿’Erotica’ ﻿picture disc in honor of album’s 30th anniversary

Courtesy Rhino Entertainment

It’ll be 30 years since Madonna released Erotica, and she’s celebrating the milestone with a special anniversary, yet long overdue, picture disc.

The Grammy winner will finally drop a limited edition 12-inch vinyl picture disc — 30 years after she intended to release it. The disc was intended to accompany the arrival of the Erotica album, but shortly before it was set to hit the shelves, its release was canceled for being too explicit.

Copies of this picture disc were then destroyed, but a few survived the purge. Now, anyone can see the contents of this hotly sought-after collectible when it arrives on October 21.

This disc will include the colorized version of Madonna’s infamous “toe sucking” photo that made waves in Sex, her coffee table book that came out the same week as Erotica. In addition, it’ll also include three versions of the album’s title track — the album, instrumental and radio version.

To further celebrate, Madonna will release a new remix of her 2005 smash hit single “Hung Up” this Friday. The remix, which premiered in June as part of Madge’s Pride event at Terminal 5 in New York, features Tokischa.

Madonna released Erotica on October 20, 1992. It contained the hit singles “Fever,” “Rain,” “Deeper and Deeper,” “Bad Girl” and of course, its provocative title track.

The album has since sold over six million copies.

Pre-orders for the picture disc are now live on Madonna’s official online store and will cost roughly $25 to purchase.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.