Madonna to roll out four new tracks ahead of "Madame X" release

Live Nation/Interscope Records/Maverick Following her dazzling augmented reality performance of "Medellín" at the Billboard Music Awards last night, Madonna will be rolling out four new songs off her upcoming album, Madame X.

The next new tune fans will get is an empowering ballad called "I Rise" that will be released this Friday.

On May 10, she’ll drop the song "Crave" featuring Swae Lee and on May 17, she'll release the Jamaican dancehall-inspired track "Future" featuring Quavo. Then, on June 7, Madonna will share "Dark Ballet."

Madame X comes out June 14.

