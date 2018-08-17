Madonna’s 78 Singles Ranked – Are They Right?

The Guardian ranked Madonna’s 78 singles from worst to first in celebration of her 60th birthday.

The newspaper said Like A Prayer from 1989 is Madonna’s best single. According to them, the song “transforms into a celebration of emotional, personal conviction.”

Other singles in the top five are Borderline, Hung Up, Ray of Light and Papa Don’t Preach.

The rest of the top 10 include Vogue, Frozen, Live To Tell, Holiday and Music.

What would be your top three favorite Madonna singles? Do you like the songs The Guardian picked?

click here to see the full list!