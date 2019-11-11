Madonna's concert tardiness at the center of angry fan's federal lawsuit

Chris Haston/NBC

Chris Haston/NBCNot everyone enjoys or is willing to wait for Madonna to show up fashionably late to her concerts. One Florida man is so irate, he wants to drag the "Crave" singer to court.

Page Six reports that Nate Hollander bought three tickets to her December 17 show at Fillmore Miami Beach for a hefty price -- $1,024.95 to be exact. All seemed fine and dandy until Madonna switched the start time from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. late last month.

Hollander said the later start time ruined the show and he doesn't want to go anymore, before adding he was unable to secure a refund. He also claims the change of time is a breach of contract between the ticket buyer and seller when filing his suit last Monday in Miami-Dade County court.

Hollander argues, "Ticketholders [have] to work and go to school the next day, which prevent[s] them from attending a concert that would end at around 1:00 a.m."

He also filed suit against Live Nation.

While Madonna has not publicly addressed the legal challenge, she did post to Twitter on Saturday a very pointed video message.

"There's something that you all need to understand," Madonna purrs to the audience at her Vegas show, "and that is, that a queen is never late."

While Hollander vehemently disagrees, it will be interesting to see what the court ultimately thinks.

