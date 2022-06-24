Madonna’s ‘Finally Enough Love’ Compilation Album

Madonna’s dance hits are now on one album. “Finally Enough Love” celebrates the Pop Queen’s 50th time atop Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart.

She’s the only artist in Billboard history with 50 #1 hits.

The 50-track collection includes her favorite dance remixes, while a 16-track version, FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE, is streamable inside.

The full 50-song version of ‘Finally Enough Love’ will be digitally released on August 19, three days after her 64th birthday.

What are your favorite dance songs from Madonna?