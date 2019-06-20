Madonna's "Madame X" pop-up store is now open in NYC

Live Nation/Interscope Records/Maverick Madonna launched her career in New York City, and will launch her Madame X tour there later this year, so it's fitting that she's opened a pop-up shop in the Big Apple.

According to fans, the store, which is open now through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on West 15th Street, is offering similar merchandise to the stuff that's available on Madonna's website, including copies of the new album on both CD and vinyl, as well as t-shirts, hoodies, tote bags and other accessories.

Judging from the photos, there are a few things there that aren't on the website, like pillows and a $230 handmade hoodie.

Some fans are upset that the store doesn't include certain items, though, such as the two-CD deluxe edition of the Madame X album, and NYC Pride t-shirts - especially since Madonna is going to appear at New York's WorldPride event later this month, and they are no longer available online.

One fan speculated that the pop-up shop is being used to get rid of extra 20th anniversary Like a Prayer merchandise, because there's so much of that available.

