Madonna’s Miami Concert Cancellation Outrages Fans

Fans were outraged after Madonna canceled her Miami concert on Sunday night. (December 22) According to the Daily Mail, the cause of the cancellation was due to an injury, Madonna took to social media to apologize to fans for canceling due to, “indescribable” pain she was feeling. Back in October Madonna canceled a show due to knee injury. A previous Daily Mail report mentions her ex-husband, Guy Ritchie, requesting “the enforcement or execution of a judgment or order” as it pertains to their children and where they would spend the holidays. ‘ Fans posted their reactions to the canceled concert on social media, voicing their frustration, meanwhile a source says that Madonna went into a fit of rage over low tickets sales and the venue being unprofessional before firing two employees, and canceling the show. Have you seen Madonna on her current Madame X Tour? How did you feel about the show?