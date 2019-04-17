Madonna's new album "Madame X" arrives June 14, video to world-premiere April 24 on MTV

Live Nation/Interscope Records/Maverick

Madonna's new album Madame X now has a release date: June 14.

The first single, "Medellín," a collaboration with Colombia reggaeton singer Maluma, is out now. If you pre-order the album, you'll get a free download of the track.

The video for "Medellín" will premiere April 24 during a globally-televised MTV special on April 24 at 4 p.m. Madonna and British DJ Trevor Nelson will introduce the video live from London, and the Queen of Pop will discuss the making of the new album. Maluma will join live from Miami, and Madonna will take questions from fans on site in London and via satellite from fans in New York City.

The 15-track album features guest appearances by rappers Swae Lee and Quavo, as well as vocals sung in Portuguese, Spanish and English. It was produced by Madonna's longtime collaborator Mirwais, as well as by Mike Dean, Diplo and others. The entire project was inspired by Madonna's experiences living in Portugal, where she moved last year.

"Lisbon is where my record was born," Madonna says in a statement. "I found my tribe there and a magical world of incredible musicians that reinforced my belief that music across the world is truly all connected and is the soul of the universe."

There will be both standard and deluxe versions of the album. A Target CD version will include the deluxe version of the album with two extra tracks. Special bundles will come with limited-edition merchandise, plus vinyl and cassette versions of the album. You can pre-order those now at Madonna's online store.

Here's the track listing for Madame X:

"Medellín" with Maluma

"Dark Ballet"

"God Control"

"Future" ft. Quavo

"Batuka"

"Killers Who Are Partying"

"Crave" ft. Swae Lee

"Crazy"

"Come Alive"

"Extreme Occident" **deluxe version only

"Faz Gostoso" ft. Anitta

"B**ch I'm Loca" ft. Maluma

"I Don't Search I Find"

"Looking for Mercy" **deluxe version only

"I Rise"

