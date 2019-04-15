Madonna's new single "Medellín" coming on Wednesday

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Now that Madonna's announced her new album Madame X, the information is coming quickly: The first single will be released this Wednesday.

According to a post on Madonna's Instagram, the track is called "Medellín" -- as in, the Colombian city of that name -- and it's a collaboration with Maluma, a Colombian reggaeton singer. The artwork features Madonna dressed in a white dress and fancy white hat with a veil, embracing Maluma, who's wearing a fancy red jacket.

It's not clear if the song is the same one that Madonna teased in the one-minute video she released over the weekend, in which she revealed the title of the album.

When it's released, Madame X will be Madonna's 14th studio album, following 2015's Rebel Heart.

