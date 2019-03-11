Maduro Blames U.S. For Venezuela Blackout

Venezuela continues to struggle with power outages after a massive blackout.

Embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says the blackouts in his country are the result of sabotage by the United States.

The country has been without power for four days, putting a strain on an already tense political situation.

U.S. officials say the blackouts are just poor management and a lack of investment.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio tweeted that scores of neonatal babies have died in the NICU unit due to the power outage.

Report that at least 80 neonatal patients have died at University Hospital in Maracaibo, Zulia, since the blackout began on Thursday in #Venezuela. Unimaginable tragedy. Heartbreaking. https://t.co/1M6PCxyMdh — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 10, 2019

The U.S. and its allies are calling for Maduro to step down and have recognized opposition leader Juan Guiado as the legitimate president.

Food, already scarce in a nation dealing with hyperinflation, is rotting in refrigerators as Maduro vows to hold on to power.

Doctors Without Borders reports that the lack of power has led to at least 17 patient deaths.