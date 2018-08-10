For her latest role Maggie Gyllenhaal is playing a kindergarten teacher that’s really attached to her students and their talents in the Netlfix film, The Kindergarten Teacher.
In the movie, Maggie plays a teacher who’s a struggling writer, but when she hears one of her student’s poetry she begins to use their work as her own.
The movie was a hit at the Sundance Film Festival and the movie will be on Netflix beginning October 12.
Have you ever taken someone else’s work and claimed it was your own?
Maggie Gyllenhaal Wows in Latest Movie
