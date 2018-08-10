Maggie Gyllenhaal Wows in Latest Movie
By Beth
|
Aug 10, 2018 @ 6:30 PM

For her latest role Maggie Gyllenhaal is playing a kindergarten teacher that’s really attached to her students and their talents in the Netlfix film, The Kindergarten Teacher.
In the movie, Maggie plays a teacher who’s a struggling writer, but when she hears one of her student’s poetry she begins to use their work as her own.
The movie was a hit at the Sundance Film Festival and the movie will be on Netflix beginning October 12.
Have you ever taken someone else’s work and claimed it was your own?

