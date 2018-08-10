Maggie Gyllenhaal Wows in Latest Movie

For her latest role Maggie Gyllenhaal is playing a kindergarten teacher that’s really attached to her students and their talents in the Netlfix film, The Kindergarten Teacher.

In the movie, Maggie plays a teacher who’s a struggling writer, but when she hears one of her student’s poetry she begins to use their work as her own.

The movie was a hit at the Sundance Film Festival and the movie will be on Netflix beginning October 12.

Have you ever taken someone else’s work and claimed it was your own?