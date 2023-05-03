Maggie Simpson Short Coming On May 4

Disney+ is releasing a new Simpsons short in honor of Star Wars Day.

The streaming service announced that Maggie Simpson will star in ‘Rogue Not Quite One,’ a new short from The Simpsons.

The animated short will premiere May 4 on Star Wars Day, a yearly celebration of the Star Wars franchise.

The story finds Homer losing track of Maggie, “who hops in Grogu’s hovering pram for a hyperspace-hopping adventure across the galaxy. Facing a squadron of Imperial TIE fighters, Maggie brings the battle to Springfield in this epic short celebrating all things Star Wars.”

What other franchise should cross over into Star Wars territory tomorrow?