Mail Order Customized Peeps Just in Time For Spring

Pennsylvania-based candy company ‘Just Born Quality Confections’ has launched a brand-new way to get your favorite sugar-coated marshmallows.

“MyPeeps” will allow customers to create a custom peep to reflect their own favorite colors and flavors.

After each order is complete, the company will box them up and ship them right to your doorstep.

The brand manager for the company said, “With so many tasty and colorful combinations to choose from, Peeps fanatics can gift themselves — or a fellow Peeps lover — with the ultimate Peeps treat this Spring.”

