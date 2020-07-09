Make Barbados Your New “Home” To Work From!

If you are working remotely because of the pandemic, you don’t need to be doing it from home. Wouldn’t you love to take your job to the Caribbean for a year?

Barbados is proposing a year-long travel stamp that would make it possible for you to relocate to the island paradise and work from there.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley is considering the plan to bring people to Barbados since the country has been hit hard by a lack of tourism during the coronavirus outbreak. Travelers would live in Barbados and be immersed in the culture for longer than a cruise ship stopover or a one week vacation.

Barbados will open its borders to international visitors on July 12th.

If you could, would you do it? And where would you go? I’d go to Italy!!!