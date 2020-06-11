MAKE MUSIC PALM BEACH COUNTY TO DEBUT ON JUNE 21 IN GLOBAL MUSIC CELEBRATION GOING VIRTUAL THIS YEAR

Local and National Organizers and Musicians Have Developed New, Creative, Social Distanced Ways for Anyone to Participate in the Annual Global Celebration on June 21

Palm Beach County – The inaugural Make Music Palm Beach County will launch on Sunday, June 21 as part of Make Music Day, the worldwide music celebration held annually on the summer solstice. Make Music Day is going virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Typically featuring free outdoor concerts, performances, music lessons jam sessions and other musical events on streets, sidewalks, parks and public spaces across the U.S., this year’s Make Music Day will take a virtual approach to encourage all people, of all musical abilities, to celebrate the joy of making music. Make Music Day began in France in 1982 as the Fête de la Musique, and has spread across 120 countries. Over 85 U.S. cities, including Miami, Nashville, New York, Chicago and many more will all take part in Make Music Day 2020, further demonstrating the power of music to unite and uplift people, spread joy and build community amid this challenging and unprecedented time.

Palm Beach County residents are encouraged to participate by performing, hosting a performance or becoming part of our county-wide audience. So start planning now! It can be as simple as a person or family singing or playing instruments online, on their front porch or in a parade down your sidewalk …or as challenging as a group producing a zoom concert! …think creatively – virtually – musically! We welcome ALL to join the celebration! Registration to participate or host a performance has begun at makemusicday.org/palmbeachcounty.

Highlights of Make Music Day so far will include:

Palm Beach County PreK-12 – celebrating the vast, rich and accomplished musicians in Palm Beach County Public and Private Schools, students in grades PreK-12 will join in the festivities by creating their own performances and sharing them on the Make Music Palm Beach County Facebook page. Individuals, duos, groups, families, and friends will all come together and lift our community in music.

– celebrating the vast, rich and accomplished musicians in Palm Beach County Public and Private Schools, students in grades PreK-12 will join in the festivities by creating their own performances and sharing them on the Make Music Palm Beach County Facebook page. Individuals, duos, groups, families, and friends will all come together and lift our community in music. Father’s Day Musical Tributes – take time to honor the men who show up, who love, who mentor, and who care by performing with or for them. Father’s Day is a unique opportunity for generations of dads and kids to step outside the norm, learn a bit more about each other, and have some fun in the process. Create your performance – sing, play, create music and post on the Make Music Palm Beach County Facebook page!

– take time to honor the men who show up, who love, who mentor, and who care by performing with or for them. Father’s Day is a unique opportunity for generations of dads and kids to step outside the norm, learn a bit more about each other, and have some fun in the process. Create your performance – sing, play, create music and post on the Make Music Palm Beach County Facebook page! TikTok & SnapChat Challenge – making awesome music has no limits – time, space, distance, instruments, etc. We challenge performers to think creatively and produce short moments of music excellence! Who said you need a guitar to play Stairway to Heaven – how about a tennis racket? …and yes you can lay down a beat without a drum – dribble a basketball, bang on a pot or two, thump your chest, stomp on stairs – the sky’s the limit. Rules – there are no rules where we are going! (Just be sure to tag us – #MakeMusicPBC #MakeMusicDay)

– making awesome music has no limits – time, space, distance, instruments, etc. We challenge performers to think creatively and produce short moments of music excellence! Who said you need a guitar to play Stairway to Heaven – how about a tennis racket? …and yes you can lay down a beat without a drum – dribble a basketball, bang on a pot or two, thump your chest, stomp on stairs – the sky’s the limit. Rules – there are no rules where we are going! (Just be sure to tag us – #MakeMusicPBC #MakeMusicDay) Bash the Trash Environmental Arts– raising awareness about trash pollution by building fun instruments from found objects! The performers and educators of Bash the Trash are offering their innovative designs for wind, percussion and string instruments for an exciting new approach to building instruments from everyday refuse. These amazing instruments tackle issues of waste and offer us an opportunity to look at “trash” in a new way.

Track Meet – join composers, producers and songwriters from around the world in a collaborative race against the clock. Over the course of six hours, teams of four musicians will create brand new original tracks in a creative relay. Using the virtual audio workstation SoundTrap, each musician will get 90 minutes to add their contribution before the next teammate takes over. At the end of the day, each team’s track will be hosted online for everyone to hear.

25×12: Live Online Lessons – shake the dust off your instrument and start playing again, or to pick up an instrument for the first time. Music teachers from around the world will offer 12 hours of free, online group lessons for 25 different instruments, at a range of levels from beginning to advanced. Jump around to sample a range of instruments, or binge on 12 straight hours of your favorite.

Window Serenades – musicians around the country are organizing to share live music with our most isolated neighbors. Selected nursing homes, and other facilities for vulnerable populations who are unable to leave their homes, are working with local Make Music chapters to invite solo musicians to serenade residents from outside their windows, while practicing social distancing.

World’s Smallest Marching Band – individual brass and wind players are invited to parade through their cities, by themselves, playing band repertoire to people listening from their homes or workplaces. These Pied Pipers (without rats or children) can bring musical joy in a year when parades are far and few between.

Make Music Palm Beach County is generously supported by the NAMM Foundation, Make Music Alliance, Palm Beach County, Nat King Cole Generation Hope, PNC Arts Alive, WRMF 97.9, Sunny 107.9, X102.3, New Country 103.1, Party 96.3, 850 WFTL and Fox Sports 640.

Make Music Palm Beach County would not happen without the enthusiastic participation of amateur and professional musicians, but it also would not be possible without the generous financial support of music lovers everywhere. For more information and/or to sponsor an artist, performance, or the entire day; please contact us at palmbeachcounty@makemusicday.org. Donations are tax deductible as Nat King Cole Generation Hope, a 501C3 organization and one of the founding members of Make Music Palm Beach County, will be accepting donations and allocating them towards Make Music Palm Beach County activities.

ABOUT MAKE MUSIC DAY

Held annually on June 21, Make Music Day is part of the international Fête de la Musique, taking place in over 1,000 cities across 120 countries. Make Music Day is presented by the NAMM Foundation and coordinated by the non-profit Make Music Alliance. For more information, please visit www.makemusicday.org.

ABOUT NAT KING COLE GENERATION HOPE:

The mission of Nat King Cole Generation Hope, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is to provide music education to children with the greatest need and fewest resources by funding programs which provide for instruction, mentoring and resources. For more information about Nat King Cole Generation Hope, Inc. visit natkingcolegenhope.org or email info@natkingcolegenhope.org.