Maker’s Mark Wants To Pay for Your Bags

If you’ve ever been on a flight and haven’t been able to throw your carry-on bag in an overhead bin, Maker’s Mark wants to pay your baggage fee.

As part of the alcohol brand’s Whisky Flights promotion, Maker’s Mark will pay that extra baggage fee for you and of course, give you a bottle of Maker’s Mark to boot.

According to the rules, the bourbon brand will pay up to $40 in baggage fees.

To enter, upload a picture of your flight receipt.

