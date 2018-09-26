‘Making a Murderer’ Set to Return Next Month

Perhaps one of the most binge-worthy documentaries that ever hit Netflix is set to return next month with 10 new episodes. The new episodes of Making A Murderer will once again follow Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey as their legal teams try to free the men. New evidence and theories about what may have happened to Teresa Halbech will be present. Dassey’s lawyers will focus on how they believe he involuntarily gave a testimony. Part 2 is slated to hit Netflix on October 19th. Have you been following the case in the present day after watching part 1? Do you believe Avery and Dassey are innocent?