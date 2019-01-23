Male Nurse Arrested in Case of Impregnated Incapacitated Woman in Healthcare Facility

Police have arrested a 36-year-old male nurse in connection with the impregnation of an incapacitated woman who gave birth at an Arizona healthcare facility in December.

Officials at a healthcare facility were shocked when the woman, who was in a vegetative state for 14 years went into labor, leading investigators to believe she was raped.

The unidentified woman gave birth to a baby boy at Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix on Dec. 29.

Phoenix police say the suspect, Nathan Sutherland is a licensed practical nurse and had access to the victim.
In fact, according to the arrest report, DNA from Sutherland matched DNA taken from the baby.

He has been arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse.

Two doctors responsible for the care for the woman are no longer with Hacienda.

According to the facility, the woman has been in the same vegetative state since a near-drowning incident over a decade ago.

None of the staff members was aware the woman was pregnant until she started moaning and then went into labor.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Actor Alec Baldwin Pleads Guilty in Parking Assault Case CBS Rejects Medical Marijuana Ad for Super Bowl Broadcast The News You Need To Know In A Minute 1/23/19 PBG Tennis Star Serena Williams Out of Australian Open Singer Chris Brown Released After Arrest Suspicion Of Rape in Paris California Man Arrested for Threatening Families of Parkland Victims
Comments