Male Nurse Arrested in Case of Impregnated Incapacitated Woman in Healthcare Facility

Police have arrested a 36-year-old male nurse in connection with the impregnation of an incapacitated woman who gave birth at an Arizona healthcare facility in December.

Officials at a healthcare facility were shocked when the woman, who was in a vegetative state for 14 years went into labor, leading investigators to believe she was raped.

The unidentified woman gave birth to a baby boy at Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix on Dec. 29.

Phoenix police say the suspect, Nathan Sutherland is a licensed practical nurse and had access to the victim.

In fact, according to the arrest report, DNA from Sutherland matched DNA taken from the baby.

An arrest has been made in the case of the woman who gave birth in a vegetative state. DNA from a nurse matched DNA taken from the patient’s baby, according to police. He was responsible for providing care to the victim at the time of the sexual assault. — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenezCNN) January 23, 2019

He has been arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse.

Two doctors responsible for the care for the woman are no longer with Hacienda.

According to the facility, the woman has been in the same vegetative state since a near-drowning incident over a decade ago.

None of the staff members was aware the woman was pregnant until she started moaning and then went into labor.