Maleficent Is Back

The new teaser trailer for “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” a sequel to the box-office hit “Maleficent,” has arrived. Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning reprise their roles as the dark fairy Maleficent and Princess Aurora, respectively, two characters from the studio’s animated classic “Sleeping Beauty.” Their untold story was brought to life on screen in 2014’s “Maleficent.” They’re joined by Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple and Lesley Manville. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” hits theaters nationwide October 18th.