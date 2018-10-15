Mallory Keaton Says NO To “Family Ties” Reboot!

Maaaaaan, what a jip!  That’s a show I’d love to see again!  But Justine Bateman says nope, she’s 100% not in to do a reunion show.

She said in a recent interview: “My personal feeling about reboots is — I’m very against it,” she said. “I feel bad for the pop culture of this generation because I feel like they’re getting a lot of retread … a lot of digested and vomited stuff from our teens and 20s and all of that. And I think that’s a shame. There’s a lot of new stuff, too, of course. But I think the reboots and sequels has just gone really overboard now. They’re not even re-imaginings. It makes sense to me that there would be a lot of comfort-food programming right now because things feel so in flux and people want that sort of comfort. But I don’t think it’s the right way to go.”

