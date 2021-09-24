Mama Bear Teaches Her Cub How To Go Down A Slide

This will put a big smile on your face! A bear and its cub were spotted in North Carolina checking out a children’s playground, and trying out the slides while no one was around. Here’s the moment the mother bear went down the big slide, ran to the little one and waited for the cub to come down. As these women watched and recorded, they joked that the cub could do it. They are delighted when it did. At one North Carolina elementary school, it’s not just students that enjoy romping on the playground. Teachers at Isaac Dickson Elementary School recently spotted a mother bear and her cub playing on the jungle gym and sliding down the slides.