Mama, Just Killed A Mouse – Behold ‘Bohemian Catsody’

There are two things the internet loves more than anything else – cats and “Bohemian Rhapsody”. Now the two have finally been combined, and the internet may never recover. Youtuber Shirley Seban has shared her latest parody creation, “Bohemian Catsody” – with a cat quartet meow-ing their way through the Queen classic with new, feline lyrics. Freddie Mercury likely would have approved – the late singer was a famous cat lover who dedicated his 1985 solo album “to my cat Jerry – also Tom, Oscar and Tiffany and all the cat lovers across the universe”. Why is the internet obsessed with cats? Are you a cat person or a dog person?