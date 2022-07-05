Mamma Mia! ABBA to host TikTok live concert on Wednesday

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

If you missed seeing ABBA at the Voyage concert series last May, you now have another chance to see them perform. The hitmakers are coming together for an upcoming live concert, set for Wednesday on TikTok.

The Swedish pop icons announced their upcoming show on Monday and shared a video of them working hard at rehearsal.

Fans also took note of some special foot attire ﻿﻿Björn Ulvaeus ﻿sported during the promo shot — his iconic platform boots. Last month, he shared a hilarious video of him mourning his favorite footwear and wrote, “Those shoes went out of style decades ago… they’re never coming back.”

In this new video, Ulvaeus is sitting at a piano and the camera pans down to his feet to show he’s wearing knee-high white platform boots that are embossed with a very familiar glittery silver design.

Boots aside, the video also shows Agnetha Fältskog, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad gearing up for their new show by singing at the microphone, holding up throwback photos of the group and hashing things out in the studio.

No other hints about what the concert will entail were provided in the preview. “ABBA live on TikTok July 6th!” the hitmakers wrote in the caption.

No time was mentioned for the upcoming show, but several sleuthers claim it’ll air at 5 p.m. London time, which is noon ET.

