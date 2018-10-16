Mamma Mia (…the original) Coming BACK To Theaters Next Month!

If you missed seeing Mamma Mia on the big screen when it was first released, you’ll have another shot to check it out next month!!

I’m not gonna lie to you – I HATED Mamma Mia 2!!!  I thought it was the absolute worst!  But I did love the original!  It was so fun and light and airy and just a good time!

Fathom events will bring it back to theaters on Sunday, Nov. 4, and Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. local time. Check your local theater for screenings.

Which movie is best seen on a big screen? Which movie do you think needs a remake?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mallory Keaton Says NO To “Family Ties” Reboot! Could You Give Up Meat To Save The Planet!?!? Lindsey Buckingham SUES Fleetwood Mac! Follow The Rainbow….To Zombie Skittles! Eeeeeeeeek! Who’s Ready For Oktoberfest!? Joe Guidice – Husband of Teresa of RHONJ – Will Be Deported After Prison!
Comments