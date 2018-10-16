Mamma Mia (…the original) Coming BACK To Theaters Next Month!

If you missed seeing Mamma Mia on the big screen when it was first released, you’ll have another shot to check it out next month!!

I’m not gonna lie to you – I HATED Mamma Mia 2!!! I thought it was the absolute worst! But I did love the original! It was so fun and light and airy and just a good time!

Fathom events will bring it back to theaters on Sunday, Nov. 4, and Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. local time. Check your local theater for screenings.

Which movie is best seen on a big screen? Which movie do you think needs a remake?