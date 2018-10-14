Man Accused of Defrauding FEMA After Storms, As Michael Death Toll Climbs

As the Florida panhandle begins to pick up the pieces and rebuild after Hurricane Michael, a Jacksonville man stands accused of taking advantage of such situations.

Lepoleon Spikes is wanted for allegedly defrauding FEMA by claiming that he sustained damage at homes in the Jacksonville area in three storms.

A grand jury indictment adds that Spikes went as far as giving FEMA fraudulent lease agreements in an attempt to obtain the money after hurricanes Matthew and Irma, as well as Tropical Storm Debby.

When a local media outlet visited one of the homes where Spikes claims to have lived, the current owner stated that the home has never sustained storm damage.

Meanwhile, the official death toll from Hurricane Michael now stands at 18, and is expected to climb, as crews continue to search through rubble. In addition, as of Sunday, more than 435,000 customers remain without power in seven states spanning from Florida to Virginia.

