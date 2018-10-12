Authorities in Okaloosa County have arrested a man who was seen on video inappropriately touching a 6-year-old girl at a hurricane shelter.

The incident occurred earlier this week at Crestview middle school after it was turned into a temporary housing shelter from Hurricane Michael.

According to the report, a witness told authorities that they saw a video of the man identified as 60-year-old John Stapleton touching the young girl inappropriately under her clothing.

When authorities questioned Stapleton about the incident he admitted that he touched the girl but said it was “not in a lewd manner.”

After his confession and finding the video of the incident, Stapleton was arrested on Thursday and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12.

It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

The post Man Admits to Molesting a 6-year-old Girl at a Hurricane Shelter appeared first on 850 WFTL.