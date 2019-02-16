Man Allegedly Impersonating a Cop Pulls Over Miami-Dade Commissioner

Authorities in Miami have arrested a Texas man who pulled over the Miami-dade county commissioner while allegedly pretending to be a cop.

The incident occurred Wednesday on the Dolphin Expressway in West Miami-Dade.

According to the report, authorities say 27-year-old Franklin Dixon-Lozano had red flashing lights installed in his car’s grille and attempted to pull over Commissioner Joe Martinez. Martinez became concerned about the unmarked vehicle and flagged down a police officer.

Dixon-Lozano was arrested and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer. His bail has been set a $15,000. He was also ordered to surrender his passport.

