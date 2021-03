This man climbed into an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo with his toddler to take a picture, and the elephant charged them. Luckily they weren’t hurt, but he’s facing charges for child endangerment. Police identified the man as 25-year-old Jose Manuel Navarrete. He was booked into San Diego Central Jail downtown on suspicion of child cruelty. Navarrete, his daughter and the elephants were all unharmed and the girl went home with her mother.