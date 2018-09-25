Man Arrested After Bringing Gun to Local High School Football Game

Authorities in Martin County say they have arrested a 22-year-old man who reportedly brought a gun to a high school football game.

The incident occurred Friday night around 6:00 pm at Martin County High School.

According to the report, a concerned citizen spotted 22-year-old Cameron Jackson standing at the football field in possession of a firearm and alerted police.

When authorities arrived at the scene, Jackson admitted that he was in procession of a weapon and was immediately taken into custody.

His bail has been set at $2,500.

