Man Arrested After Climbing Crane to Display American Flag Ahead of Trump’s Arrival

Authorities in Sweetwater, Florida have arrested a demonstrator who climbed to the top of a crane at a construction site to display an American flag.

The incident occurred Monday around 8:00 am on Southwest 109th Avenue and Tamiami Trail just hours before President Trump’s expected arrival to the nearby FIU Modesto A. Maidique Campus where he will speak on Venezuelan tensions.

Witnesses reported that the demonstrator displayed an American flag and a banner that read “Mr. President..” however, the remainder of the banner flipped over and was unreadable.

Both the Miami-Dade and Sweetwater Police along with a special response team blocked off the area around 109th Avenue until they were able to securly get the

A construction worker told reporters that they arrived to work but was told by police that they no longer had access to the area.

“I was setting up my station, and they were telling everybody on the deck to get out and then, next thing you know, they came to the bottom telling everybody to get out the site,” said construction worker Fernando Guevara. “We left all our tools and everything. We have no idea what the guy wants.”

The demonstrator was taken into custody. His identity, has not yet been revealed and they is no word on whether charges will be filed.