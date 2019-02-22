Man Arrested After Having a 5-Year-Old Perform Sexual Acts on Him

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 49-year-old man after a 5-year-old girl told her family that he made her perform oral sex on him multiple times.

Matthew Alvin Hockenberry was arrested Wednesday after confessing the child’s statements were true during a police interview.

According to the report, the child’s family brought her into police on Monday after she detailed the acts Hockenberry made her perform on him.

Hockenberry then told authorities that the girl performed oral sex on him at least three to four separate occasions within the past month.

He has since been arrested and is charged with one count of capital sex battery-domestic. Hockenberry is being held at the Marion County Jail on no bond.