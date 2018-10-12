The FBI says they have arrested a man who was building a 200-pound bomb that he planned to detonate at the National Mall in Washington on Election Day.

56-year-old Paul Rosenfeld of Tappan, New York was arrested Tuesday after the FBI raided his home and found a functional bomb in his basement that consisted of black powder often used in firearms and artillery. Authorities say they were alerted to Rosenfeld earlier that day when he admitted to an officer that he had been ordering large quantities of black powder from the internet and was having the substance delivered to “a location in New Jersey.”

Authorities said they found empty canisters of black powder during their search and found that Rosenfeld had also been building smaller bombs and conducting test detonations around New York.

According to the report, he planned to use the bigger bomb to kill himself at the National Mall to draw attention to his personal beliefs in the political system called sortition. A system in which public officials are chosen randomly rather than elected.

Rosenfeld was charged Wednesday with unlawfully manufacturing a destructive device and interstate transportation and receipt of an explosive. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

The post Man Arrested After Planning to bomb National Mall on Election Day appeared first on 850 WFTL.