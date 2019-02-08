Man Arrested After Reportedly Raping Infant Multiple Times

Authorities in Oregon have arrested a man who they say raped an infant girl multiple times over the span of months.

According to the report, investigators began looking into 30-year-old Edd Lahar after they received a tip that he had been seen viewing child porn on his phone.

When authorities conducted a search of Lahar’s property, they found several child porn videos which he attempted to delete from his computer as well as evidence of sexual abuse on a child under one-years-old.

At first Lahar told authorities that the images of the child ended up on his phone accidentally, however, he later confessed that he began sexually abusing the child in June of 2018 when the infant was just 2-months-old to January of 2019 when the infant was 9-months-old.

Lahar has been arrested and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct and first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. He is being held at the Benton County Jail on a $6.7 million bail.