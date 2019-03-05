Man Arrested After Stabbing his Service Dog Over 100 Times

Authorities in Scottsdale, Arizona have arrested a man who reportedly stabbed his own service dog over 100 times and then threw it in the trash.

The incident occurred Thursday night.

According to the report, the family of 29-year-old Jacob Bushkin found the body of the 4-year-old golden retriever and turned Bushkin over to the police.

Officials found that the dog had been stabbed more than 100 times and its neck had been slit.

Authorities picked up Bushkin from his lawyer’s office and reported that he and his lawyer refused to speak about the incident.

Bushkin was arrested on suspicion of killing a service animal and animal cruelty and has been jailed pending a court appearance.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Winner of $1.5 billion Mega Millions Jackpot Finally Claims Prize Man Fatally Shot by Security Guard at Sunshine Flea Market Woman Searches Boyfriend’s Phone to see if he was Cheating and Finds Child Porn President Trump Greets North Dakota State Football Team with Fast Food Worker Runs Over Two Women with Van During a Dispute British Royal Family Sets Social Media Guidelines After Meghan and Kate Abuse
Comments