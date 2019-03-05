Man Arrested After Stabbing his Service Dog Over 100 Times

Authorities in Scottsdale, Arizona have arrested a man who reportedly stabbed his own service dog over 100 times and then threw it in the trash.

The incident occurred Thursday night.

According to the report, the family of 29-year-old Jacob Bushkin found the body of the 4-year-old golden retriever and turned Bushkin over to the police.

Officials found that the dog had been stabbed more than 100 times and its neck had been slit.

Authorities picked up Bushkin from his lawyer’s office and reported that he and his lawyer refused to speak about the incident.

Bushkin was arrested on suspicion of killing a service animal and animal cruelty and has been jailed pending a court appearance.