Man Arrested After Using Stolen Identity to get a Loan

Authorities in Port St Lucie have arrested a man who reportedly used someone else’s identity to secure a bank loan.

The incident occurred Monday at a bank in St. Lucie West.

Police said they were called to the financial institution after the bank’s external fraud group notified them of a potential fraud attempt.

According to the group, the suspect, who just received a loan for $8,000, previously received a loan for $16,000 through fraudulent means from the same bank.

When authorities searched the suspect they found the victim’s ID. They also found one credit card that they later determined belonged to the suspect and used it to identify him as 34-year-old Jackson Clesido of Miami.

Clesido was arrested and is now facing charges of fraud-swindling to defraud a financial institution, fraud-impersonating another person without consent, and possession of a counterfeit driver’s license.

It was also found that he has warrants in Georgia.