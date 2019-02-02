Man Arrested for Using Counterfeit Money Now Faces Murder Charge

Authorities in Lake Worth are reporting that the suspect they arrested for going on a shopping spree with counterfeit cash is now facing a murder charge as well.

Investigators say they arrested 27-year-old Robert Nunn Thursday for using counterfeit cash but now also believe he may have played a role in the murder of 32-year-old Ismael Reyes Cabrera.

According to the report, Cabrera was found shot to death in his home on Tuesday on S. K Street, near U.S. Highway 1. Surveillance video from a neighboring home showed two men exiting the home with a large television around the time of the murder. Authorities say they also noticed a bronze Buick Rendezvous parked near the home and that Cabrera’s wife reported her husband’s credit card had been used after his murder.

Authorities believe that Nunn may have had something to do with the murder case after surveillance video showed the vehicle, a bronze Buick Rendezvous, that Nunn purchased using counterfeit money from a man the week before at the scene of the crime.

While authorities were investigating the murder, they were also circulating images at a Walgreens in Royal Palm of a man who had been using counterfeit money to make purchases.

Eventually authorities received a tip that the suspect using the counterfeit money was Nunn. They were eventually able to locate Nunn at his girlfriend’s home and noticed that there was a Buick Rendezvous that had just been spray painted black parked in the drive way.

After arresting Nunn on the counterfeit money charges, investigators also searched his home and found printing paper, printer boxes, counterfeit cash, a box of ammunition, spray paint cans, and a 65-inch TV matching the description of the one taken from Cabrera’s home.

Nunn was due in court on Friday.