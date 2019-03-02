Man arrested in assault of conservative on Berkeley campus

Following a 10-day search, authorities arrested 28-year-old Zachary Greenberg who is accused of punching a conservative volunteer in the face on at University of California-Berkeley campus.

The victim, Hayden Williams, can be seen in the video above with a black eye speaking out about the Feb. 19 assault, days later.

Williams was running a campus recruitment table for Turning Points USA, a conservative activist group, when Greenberg allegedly approached him.

The sign on the table read ‘hate crime hoaxes hurt real victims,’ a reference to the Jussie Smollett incident.

UC-Berkeley campus police say that two men initially confronted Williams at 3:29 p.m. on Upper Sproul Plaza.

“A physical confrontation ensued when one of the two men slapped the phone out of the victim’s hand,” according to police.

The attacker then knocked over the table and the two men fought over the phone.

The suspect reportedly punched the victim several times during the incident causing injuries to his eye and nose.

Greenberg held on $30,000 bail in Alameda County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily injury.

He is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

Williams and his attorney appeared on Fox News following news of the suspect’s arrest slamming UC-Berkeley and “the fact that they allowed such a culture of intolerance and violence toward conservative view points to grow” at the school.

Neither Williams or Greenberg attend UC-Berkeley.