Man Arrested in Cold Case After After Taking Drug Test for new Job

Authorities in Florida received a break in a cold case when the alleged murder suspect underwent a drug test while in the process of being hired at a new job.

According to the report, 51-year-old Todd Barket applied to work at a fire and water cleanup company in December on 2018. As a part of the hiring process, Barket had to submit to a drug test along with a fingerprint test as required by the specific company.

When the results were submitted into the national database, authorities were alerted that Barket’s DNA matched DNA found at the murder scene of a 68-year-old woman in 1998.

Authorities say Sondra Better was stabbed to death at her workplace just days after resigning and days before she was set to renew her wedding vows. While authorities found both blood evidence and other forms of DNA at the time, they could not locate a possible suspect.

“We had fingerprints, we had blood, we even had a possible description from a witness. But the person responsible for this heinous case seemed to just disappear,” Acting Delray Beach Police Chief Javaro Sims said at a Wednesday news conference.

It wasn’t until Barket submitted his drug test that they finally found their suspect. Authorities kept their eyes on Barket and gain another sample of DNA before arresting him Wednesday.

Despite getting their suspect, authorities say the motive behind the killing is still unknown.

As of Wednesday he was being held at the Hillsborough County jail on a first-degree murder charge. He is expected to be extradited to Palm Beach County to face the charges.