Man Attempts to Bribe ICE to Deport his Wife and Daughter

A man from Portland Oregon is now facing federal charges after he allegedly tried to bribe a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer to deport his ex-wife and her young daughter.

48-year-old Antonio Oswaldo Burgos was arrested Tuesday after the same officer set up a sting operation to catch Burgos in the bribery act.

According to the report, Burgos approached the officer and offered him $3,000 to deport his wife whom he was in the process of divorcing with back to El Salvador where they met.

The officer declined but then called Burgos back and recorded the conversation. The two then set up an in-person meeting. During that meeting, Burgos reportedly raised the amount he was willing to pay for the deportation from $3,000 to $4000 if the officer would also take his wife’s young daughter from a previous marriage.

Burgos has since been arrested and is now facing 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release if convicted. He is scheduled for sentencing on May 6th.