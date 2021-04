An Illinois man is celebrating after bowling a perfect game under unusual circumstances.

John Hinkle Jr. honored the memory of his father earlier this month, by getting a perfect score while using a bowling ball that contained his father’s ashes.

Hinkle Jr. posted a video of the feat on social media and wrote, “He (John Hinkle Sr.) never had a perfect game until NOW.”

What is the coolest way you can think of to honor someone you have lost? For me, this not it.