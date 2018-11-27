Man Builds $4.5 Million Replica Of Noah’s Ark

Christian businessman Johan Huibers set out to create a vessel fit for the gods.

He created an exact replica of Noah’s Ark.

The ship was made to the exact specifications stated in the Bible. It is 390 feet long 75 feet high and it is made out of wood from 12,000 trees.

John said he wants to sail the boat to Israel.

Currently, the ark which is in Holland serves as a bible museum for visitors. it is not fit for sailing and cannot withstand waves taller than 5 feet.

The ark doesn’t have a motor or sails but John is determined. He said, “This is a copy of God’s ship. It only makes sense to take it to God’s land.”

Do you think this guy is following his heart or did he waste his cash?