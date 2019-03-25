Man Calls the Police After Paying for Sex and getting Scammed

Authorities in West Palm Beach are reporting that a 50-year-old man contacted them after he got scammed out of $500 while trying to pay for sex.

The incident occurred Friday night at the Days Inn Motel on 45th Street.

According to the report, 50-year-old Jon Omer Sengul contacted authorities after he allegedly paid a group of people who were staying at the hotel $500 for one of them to come to his hotel room for sexual relations but no one showed up.

When authorities arrived to investigate the incident, they instead arrested Sengul for solicitation of prostitution.