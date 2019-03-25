Man Charged After Attacking Teen he Caught Molesting a Five-Year-Old

A 20-year-old man is currently facing charges after he attacked a teen he allegedly caught having sex with a 5-year-old boy.

The incident occurred Thursday night at home in Eastlake, Ohio.

According to the report, Richard Adams who lives at the home with several others says he was walking out of the laundry room when saw the 17-year-old sexually assaulting the 5-year-old. At that point Adams says he called for someone else in the home to call the police and then he sort of blacked out.

“I kinda blacked out,” Adams told Fox 8. “I saw a 17-year-old molesting a 5-year-old. I wanted to help the young boy and that was all I was thinking about was getting it stopped.”

Adams reportedly attacked the teen and then posted a video of the aftermath of the assault on Facebook.

“I do regret posting it on Facebook, but my intent was to show people that if you touch or hurt a child this could happen to you,” Adams said.

The teen has since been charged with rape, however, Adams, who is expecting a child of his own soon, is now facing his own set of charges.

Adams was charged with felonious assault and fears he may face some jail time.

His uncle has started a GoFundMe to help with legal bills in addition to a petition asking to have the charges dismissed.

His court date is scheduled for sometime next month.