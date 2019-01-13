Man Chews Seat of Patrol Car During Cocaine Arrest

A routine traffic stop ended with the arrest of a South Florida man for numerous charges.

Officers in Monroe County initially pulled over 37-year-old Melvin Stubbs for the dark-tinted windows on his BMW Thursday evening.

He tried to drive away when they realized he violated probation from a drug case.

That is when he started to fight deputies tasing him.

According to spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies searching the main’s jacket found quite a surprise.

It was, “…four baggies containing a white powdery substance that field-tested positive for cocaine.” The total is over 41 grams.

When Stubbs kicked the patrol car’s door, deputies “noticed a large piece of the back seat of the patrol car that Stubbs had chewed off and/or eaten.” The damage is about $1,000.

Stubbs, who was put in feet restraints and examined at a hospital, is charged with cocaine trafficking and resisting arrest, as well as property damage.