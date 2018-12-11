Man Claims he was Drugged and Robbed After Meeting Woman at Bar

Investigators in Miami are currently searching for a woman who reportedly drugged and stole from a man who took her back to his apartment after meeting at a bar.

Investigators in Miami are currently searching for a woman who reportedly drugged and stole from a man who took her back to his apartment after meeting at a bar.

The incident occurred Friday night at the Blue Martini bar in Brickell.

According to the victim, he met the woman at the bar and after talking and dancing all night, they went back to his apartment for a nightcap.

“She’s very cordial, very nice, and that’s all,” he said. “I didn’t think anything of it,” the victim who did not want to be identified, told reporters.

The victim says not long after they arrived at the apartment, he passed out and did not wake up again until 8:57 the next morning. When we woke up the woman was nowhere to be found and that’s when he began to feel like something was wrong.

The victim soon realized that his Rolex watch worth about $6,500, and about $800 in cash were missing from his apartment. He then contacted police.

According to the report, the victim described the woman as a light skin black woman in her 20’s, standing about 5’6 with a tattoo on her thigh and a scar on her chest.

Authorities are currently reviewing surveillance from the building in order to identify the woman.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.