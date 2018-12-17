Man Claims his GPS Nearly Got Him Killed

A man in Hawthrone, Florida is saying that his GPS nearly got him killed Saturday.

According to the driver, his GPS told him to turn on to a railroad track where his vehicle then became stuck.

The driver then attempted to free the vehicle, however, his attempts did not suffice before a CSX freight train crashed into the vehicle and pushed it 200 feet from it’s original position.

Thankfully no one was in the vehicle at the time and no injuries were reported.

Traffic, however, was diverted for several hours as crews worked to clean up the scene.

It is unclear how investigators are handling the case.